Kazi Fahmid Hasan
infuture Studio

Logo for an initiative towards anti border world

Kazi Fahmid Hasan
infuture Studio
Kazi Fahmid Hasan for infuture Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Logo for an initiative towards anti border world logo ux ui graphic 2d design agency typography earth world cause causes branding
Download color palette

This is a Logo for an initiative towards anti border world.
They make videos and publish books with real life stories.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
infuture Studio
infuture Studio
Do you need a digital product focusing on users and sales?
Hire Us

More by infuture Studio

View profile
    • Like