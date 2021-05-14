Nehal Gupta

Brand Logo Design

Made This Logo For A Client Of Mine Who Planned To Launch A Elephant Products Related Brand Names Nettipattam.

she wanted the logo to be minimal and simple. I got her a simple and miimal elephant in the logo.

This is just an mockup, the original project is in my profile.

