SebraDent Concept

SebraDent Concept balloon teeth tooth minimal orange cute childrens children dentists brand identity logo design
  1. sebradentdribb-01.png
  2. sebradentdribb-02.png
  3. sebradentdribb-03.png

This logo was a concept made for a dentist - I wanted to keep it fun and minimal :)

Hi there! I specialize in logo and visual identity design ✌
