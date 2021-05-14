Letter N Logo Mockup

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Made This Logo For A Client Of Mine Who Planned To Launch A Elephant Products Related Brand Names Nettipattam.
She liked the letter N and wanted it to be stripy and geometrical so this is what she got.
This is just an mockup, the original project is in my profile.