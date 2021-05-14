Nehal Gupta

Letter N Log Mockup

Letter N Log Mockup design vector logo deisgn freelancer artist art illustration icon simple minimal logo design health company logo vector mockup graphic design design brand logo logo health
Made This Logo For A Client Of Mine Who Planned To Launch A Elephant Products Related Brand Names Nettipattam.
She liked the letter N and wanted it to be stripy and geometrical so this is what she got.
This is just an mockup, the original project is in my profile.

