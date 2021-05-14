Buddha Statues and their Meanings

In Sanskrit, the word ‘Buddha’ means one who has achieved his goal, here, the goal of enlightenment. Buddha, the awakened one, has had a significant role in the history of the world. Many of the scholars believe Buddhism is not a religion but an art or a way of living. Statues of Buddha in different poses had been a source of different positive energies. Here we are going to talk about a few of the poses of white marble statues of Buddha.



One of the poses of different marble statues of Buddha is commonly seen as the laughing Buddha. Though this pose is not actually of Lord Buddha, however, it is one of the most common poses. The laughing Buddha is actually a representation of one of the Chinese Buddhist monks who had been quite popular across China thanks to his hearty laughter. This particular pose of Budhha is often said to bring happiness and prosperity when placed in the homes and offices.

The Earth Touching Buddha, one of the most common poses among the different 100 poses or mudras, depicts the moment of enlightenment. The most famous moment when Buddha achieved enlightenment is said to be when he was sitting under the tree with his legs crossed. While his left hand rested on his lap, the right hand pointed towards the earth. Thus showing how a person who has been enlightened remains relaxed and grounded.



Another commonly visible marble statue of Buddha is in his walking pose which actually represents grace and internal beauty. If not carved out with perfection, no image can show what it is actually representing. Thus a finely carved image is a much needed perfection for any statue of Hindi Gods or Statues of Buddha or any other white marble statues.



