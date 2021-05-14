Selfmade Energy - landing page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Selfmade Energy is a Django-powered comparison service that allows homeowners to find out which solar system installers boast the most competitive offers in their region. It's the 1st renewable energy provider comparison system in Europe.
