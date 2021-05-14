🎥 Iron Protocol - Screen Flow

Good morning, good morning. ☀️

How about a little animation to get us all ready for the weekend?

Animations like these help the client imagine the feel of the website instead of just having static screens. And with tools like Principle it's quick and easy to do so. 🏃🏻

Have you used animation in your projects yet? If so, what tools were you using? Let me know. 👇🏻

Cheers 🍻

J

__________________

