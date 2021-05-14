Bartek Kasprzyk

HealthApp

Bartek Kasprzyk
Bartek Kasprzyk
  • Save
HealthApp ios app design ios app ios ux ui mobile app mobile minimal flat design app
Download color palette

An application for patients and clients of medical facilities enabling the administration of medical data, acting as a data repository connected to a medical facility and performing tests using wireless medical devices that connect directly to the application via mobile device.

An important aspect when designing this application was the audience, most of whom are seniors. The project focuses on the simplicity of implementation and the use of simple lists.

I also used in this project my favourite and OG set of icons - SF Symbols.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Bartek Kasprzyk
Bartek Kasprzyk
Full-time UI designer. Let's execute your ideas.

More by Bartek Kasprzyk

View profile
    • Like