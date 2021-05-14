🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
An application for patients and clients of medical facilities enabling the administration of medical data, acting as a data repository connected to a medical facility and performing tests using wireless medical devices that connect directly to the application via mobile device.
An important aspect when designing this application was the audience, most of whom are seniors. The project focuses on the simplicity of implementation and the use of simple lists.
I also used in this project my favourite and OG set of icons - SF Symbols.