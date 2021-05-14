Negreu Andreas

autodez logo

Negreu Andreas
Negreu Andreas
  • Save
autodez logo illustration ui interface app gradients smooth branding logo gradient design
Download color palette

logo for autodez, a local scrap car company.

Press L to like & please don’t forget to follow me!

-----------------------------------------------------

Contact for projects at:

negreuandreas@gmail.com

-----------------------------------------------------

Thank You.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Negreu Andreas
Negreu Andreas

More by Negreu Andreas

View profile
    • Like