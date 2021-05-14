🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys, I posted this shot again, fixed something in it. I hope you don't mind? And then - new shot.
Друзья, выложил этот шот еще раз, кое-что поправил в нем. Надеюсь, вы не против? И следом – новый шот.
Flybee logo. The mark contains 2 familiar symbols - a honeycomb and wings, a symbol of flight. Concept.
Логотип Flybee. В знаке 2 привычных символа - медовая сота и крылья, символ полета. Концепт.
Email yark.design@gmail.com
Instagram - Behance