Hey guys, I posted this shot again, fixed something in it. I hope you don't mind? And then - new shot.

Друзья, выложил этот шот еще раз, кое-что поправил в нем. Надеюсь, вы не против? И следом – новый шот.

Flybee logo. The mark contains 2 familiar symbols - a honeycomb and wings, a symbol of flight. Concept.

Логотип Flybee. В знаке 2 привычных символа - медовая сота и крылья, символ полета. Концепт.

Email yark.design@gmail.com

Instagram - Behance