Hoang Nguyen

#16 How to be an Irreplaceable Designer

Hoang Nguyen
Hoang Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Have you ever heard about the "Cronos Syndrome"?

The feeling that we can be replaced by someone else. I had, and here is how I overcame it in past few years.

Read more:

👉How to be an Irreplaceable Designer

Illustration by Storytale

Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Medium

1 five level cover
Rebound of
#Article 1 - Five Levels of Creativity
By Hoang Nguyen
View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Hoang Nguyen
Hoang Nguyen
Vietnamese guy, who loves designing and animals.
Hire Me

More by Hoang Nguyen

View profile
    • Like