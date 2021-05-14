Mirko Martic

Share modal

Mirko Martic
Mirko Martic
  • Save
Share modal @uiuxdesign @dailyui @daily-ui @priority @share @modal @uidesign @design @ui
Download color palette

Hello World, this is my first shot :)
(Thanks to invite of Mohamed Boumaiza - @mbuiux)

Using modal windows simplifies the flow, no need to navigate to a separate page. Here the priority is on sharing with email, then other options are in focus.

Really looking forward to be part of this community!

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Mirko Martic
Mirko Martic

More by Mirko Martic

View profile
    • Like