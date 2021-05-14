Marina Zakharova

UnoDetox supplements complex

UnoDetox supplements complex
UnoDetox is a dietary supplement. It is suitable for people with active lifestyle and for city dwellers 💊

When buyers will chose bottle on shopping shelves, they will go this way: first they see S5, when they come closer, they will see the logo and then read the inscription about the advantages of the additive.

Logo | Brand identity Packaging design
