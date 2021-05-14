Geles Lluna

Crosswalk

Crosswalk 50s stylish crosswalk vespa motorbike women in illustration women zebra white black blackandwhite design illustrator vector illustration inspiration
There was so much style in the 50's. I'm still amazed when I think in all those women that did whatever it takes to keep the hair style during days and look perfect. The trends I must say...were beautiful.

