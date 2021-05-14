Dmitry Khludeev

Ocra. Extract data from any documents

Dmitry Khludeev
Dmitry Khludeev
  • Save
Ocra. Extract data from any documents prototype data extract document animate ocra script service collaborate avis tilda figma web webdesign uidesign ux ui interface
Download color palette

Hey everyone!

What do you think about it?
Let me know if you want to see the full case! 😉

Collaborate with avis.design ❤

Dmitry Khludeev
Dmitry Khludeev

More by Dmitry Khludeev

View profile
    • Like