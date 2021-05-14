Hellsjells

1990 Isometric Number Illustration

1990 Isometric Number Illustration custom type hellsjells 3d numbers textured space 3d isometric design year type numbers isometric
This is from an older project, when I got a chance to work on a film project. This was a concept for a mid-frame that marked the year. It didn't end up being used, but I really liked it. Ended up designing a whole numbers font for the project, based on this.

