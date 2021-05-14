Ignat Perunov

Daily UI #10 — Social Share & Daily UI #11 — Flash Messages

Ignat Perunov
Ignat Perunov
  • Save
Daily UI #10 — Social Share & Daily UI #11 — Flash Messages social share button flash messages social share uiuxdesign ux uiux design uiux uidesign design dailyui ui figma
Download color palette

🤘🏻

This series of posts focuses on the Daily UI Challenge. Today prompts:
- Design a social share button/icon and be mindful of the size, imagery, placement, and purpose for sharing.
- Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success.

What do you think? Leave a comment if you have some thoughts about this 🧐

Check my other social media:
Instagram | Behance

Ignat Perunov
Ignat Perunov

More by Ignat Perunov

View profile
    • Like