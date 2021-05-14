The Visual Team

Floral Joy

The Visual Team
The Visual Team
Hire Me
  • Save
Floral Joy vector nature pattern pattern design freebie illustration plant illustration floral floral pattern wallpaper mobile the visual team jin design
Floral Joy vector nature pattern pattern design freebie illustration plant illustration floral floral pattern wallpaper mobile the visual team jin design
Download color palette
  1. 210512---Dribbble---Pattern---Illustration---Floral-&-Plant---Mock.png
  2. 210512 - Dribbble - Pattern - Illustration - Floral & Plant - 800x600px.png

Our design theme for the month: nature.

To kick things off, we came up with this floral mobile wallpaper — specially designed to get you into a state of bliss simply by looking at it or having your phone within a 1-metre range.

Download below and tell us if it works.

Floral Joy - Mobile Wallpaper.png
800 KB
Download
The Visual Team
The Visual Team
Follow us in our visual adventures.
Hire Me

More by The Visual Team

View profile
    • Like