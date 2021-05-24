koshutrina
merkulove

Sneezing

koshutrina
merkulove
koshutrina for merkulove
Hire Us
  • Save
Sneezing sketch speedpaint green purple sneeze coronavirus covid19 girl vector procreate illustrator illustrations
Download color palette
  1. 5. sneeze.jpg
  2. 5. sneeze.mp4

This illustration shows a sick girl sneezing. You can post it on a website to inform the public about quarantine measures or personal hygiene brochures.

https://elements.envato.com/sneezing-CE7CF22

merkulove
merkulove
Only the best design for your project
Hire Us

More by merkulove

View profile
    • Like