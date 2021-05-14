Haresh Nair
Bindr - Landing Page

Bindr - Landing Page product page website concept application ui mobile app illustration vector landing page product design visual design website design ux ui creative minimal
Hello everyone!

Last month we had an opportunity to work with Bindr.ai. Bindr is a data platform and admin management product for small businesses. My responsibility was to create a visually pleasing design of the landing page and improve the user experience with minimal content and design elements. The development will be done by the client internally.

