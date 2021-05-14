Darina Darvin

Elegant angel

Darina Darvin
Darina Darvin
  • Save
Elegant angel logotype logo monoline minimalism halo god religion church wings angel bell saint icon
Download color palette

Available for sale:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=494448

If you have an order for me, you can contact me by mail: hloke@mail.ru

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Darina Darvin
Darina Darvin

More by Darina Darvin

View profile
    • Like