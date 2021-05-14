Koichi Watanabe

DailyUI 032 | Crowdfunding Campaign

Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe
DailyUI 032 | Crowdfunding Campaign
Hello dribbblers.
This is the design of my daily UI.
Hope you like this.

Posted on May 14, 2021
Koichi Watanabe
Koichi Watanabe

