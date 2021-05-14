Astrohead geometric sans serif typeface

ASTROHEAD, is the brand new font family of the Headfonts collection. This geometric sans serif typeface takes its inspiration from the early desktop systems, and video games. This style approach gives it a distinct futuristic, old sci-fi movie titles look. Astrohead has a minimal design, with wide letterforms, a high X-height, closed apretures, short "e" finial and its overall design mixes round and sharp corners to enhance that futuristic appearance. Astrohead has three weights, uppercase and lowercase, standard Latin script with alternative glyphs for letters "a" and "t", numerals and 100 glyphs per each font. Astrohead is the perfect choice for ultramodern designs. From video game designs, sci-fi inspired posters and movie titles to logos but can also be used for small articles and occasional texts.

Product content:

Astrohead Light

Astrohead Regular - FREE (personal use only) (?)

Astrohead Bold



OTF file format

Long term support

Free features for the next updates

Standard Latin script language support

Upper and lowercase font

I am looking forward to see what you make using ASTROHEAD, feel free to tag me on Instagram @headfonts!