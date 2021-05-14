Siva Sakthi Pandian S

Let's Hear Music

Siva Sakthi Pandian S
Siva Sakthi Pandian S
  • Save
Let's Hear Music musicfestival motivation livemusic happy newmusic songs hiphop music app music
Download color palette

Hi friends!

Take a look at the design concept for the music mobile app. Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - sivadocile@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Siva Sakthi Pandian S
Siva Sakthi Pandian S

More by Siva Sakthi Pandian S

View profile
    • Like