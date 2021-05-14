Portfolio page / Profile page / Lenspire collaborative platform

Hey everyone!

We're happy to share with you all the work we've done for one of our long-time clients on this new platform called Lenspire.

What is Lenspire?

Lenspire is a subscription-based collaborative platform for production professionals in the Print, Media, Fashion, Advertising and Film Industries.

We are a one-stop full service production ecosystem that streamlines communication

and tracks your job from start to finish, so you can focus on the work.

https://www.lenspire.com/

-

We are Basov Design

We do not draw a beautiful picture, we offer working solutions. We are young professionals making visual identities, digital solutions and associated services for business and individuals all over the world. We offer our customers best design and development practices to improve products and solutions of different complexity.

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook