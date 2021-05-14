Oleg Frolov

Processing Animation Exploration [VR]

Oleg Frolov
Oleg Frolov
  • Save
Processing Animation Exploration [VR] interaction design vr data processing ui animation loading loader processign render blender 3d 3d animation 3d animation ui design gif ui
Processing Animation Exploration [VR] interaction design vr data processing ui animation loading loader processign render blender 3d 3d animation 3d animation ui design gif ui
Download color palette
  1. 066_Processing_Animation_Black.gif
  2. 066_Processing_Animation_Whitte.gif

Stay tuned —
Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Twitter

Oleg Frolov
Oleg Frolov
Experiment with Interaction Design. Explore AR/VR.

More by Oleg Frolov

View profile
    • Like