Casino software

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram
| Linkedin
Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
Well, some more apps from me ✌🏻
I decided to post one of my old cases. The company is engaged in the development of software for online casinos🎰 The task was to make design not for players, but for owners of offline and online casinos.
Do you think it worked out?
Thanx for watching
Your liks❤
and comments are really helps me