Daily UI 004 | Calculator UI | Designed by @hrsd4ror4

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Doing calculations is an important part of each and every person's life, may it be checking with your finances, fitness freaks monitoring their gains and diet, calculating different exchange rates in currencies, measuring the area of a region etc.
Now calculator is something which comes pre-installed/in-built in our mobiles, computers and tablets.
The significance of it's vast use requires the design to be as simple as possible to operate it.
The main focus here is to keep the appearance professional, effortless and straightforward.