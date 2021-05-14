Daily UI 004 | Calculator UI | Designed by @hrsd4ror4

Doing calculations is an important part of each and every person's life, may it be checking with your finances, fitness freaks monitoring their gains and diet, calculating different exchange rates in currencies, measuring the area of a region etc.

Now calculator is something which comes pre-installed/in-built in our mobiles, computers and tablets.

The significance of it's vast use requires the design to be as simple as possible to operate it.

The main focus here is to keep the appearance professional, effortless and straightforward.