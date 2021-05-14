Siva Sakthi Pandian S

FoodiesHub

Siva Sakthi Pandian S
Siva Sakthi Pandian S
  • Save
FoodiesHub restaurants app ux takeaway payments order location fooddelivery foodapp foodies food restaurants orderonline
Download color palette

Hi friends!

Take a look at the design concept for the foodie mobile app. Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact us - sivadocile@gmail.com

Siva Sakthi Pandian S
Siva Sakthi Pandian S

More by Siva Sakthi Pandian S

View profile
    • Like