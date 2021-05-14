Kirtan Pandav

QuizApp

Kirtan Pandav
Kirtan Pandav
  • Save
QuizApp figma adobexd design clean ui flex score screen user experience mobile app quiz competitor game leaderboard gameapp leaderboard competition quizapp creative interface uiux
Download color palette

QuizApp is the online mobile application as a online marketplace for people to play quiz and win prices.

Kirtan Pandav
Kirtan Pandav

More by Kirtan Pandav

View profile
    • Like