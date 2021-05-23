Alex Eletskiy

Virgin Mobile dashboard

Alex Eletskiy
Alex Eletskiy
Hire Me
  • Save
Virgin Mobile dashboard website mobile homepage wallet debute debut productivity numbers graphics statistics statistic stats analysis analytics dashboard design dashboard ui dashboad interface
Download color palette

Hey guys!

Now I'm working on dashboard for Marketing team.
Let me know your thoughts in comments. I'll be happy for any feedback.

If you are looking for website design I’m always available for job! Contact me here:
E-mail: eletskiy10@gmail.com
Skype: alexandereletskiy

Follow me on:
Facebook
Instagram
Behance
Linkedin

Thanks for your time - Don't forget to click "LIKE"
Have a nice day.

Alex Eletskiy
Alex Eletskiy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex Eletskiy

View profile
    • Like