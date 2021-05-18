Alex Eletskiy

Mobile App for Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Mobile App for Ministry of Foreign Affairs event light design simple goverment clean minimal onboarding homepage mobile filters services screens filters home screen home page mobile app interface
  1. MOFA_ mob 01.png
  2. MOFA_ mob 02.png
  3. MOFA_ mob 03.png

Hey guys!

New project is here. This is a part of the Mobile App for Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), UAE government.

You can see Onboarding screens, Home Page and Filters.

Let me know your thoughts in comments. I'll be happy for any feedback.

Have a nice day.

