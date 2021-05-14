Music App Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers🔥
Here’s my new shot for Music App. We all love music in one or another way. Share your love for music and design by pressing 'L'.
Also, what do you think about this concept? Feel free to share a couple of thoughts.
Have any projects? Reach me out through email
asdaliwork@gmail.com
You can also contact me through Instagram or Behance
Thanks for watching!