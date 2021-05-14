Kirtan Pandav

Standion App

Kirtan Pandav
Kirtan Pandav
  • Save
Standion App design user creative food app photoshop adobexd app figma uxui food design app food order app burger appp pizza app grocery app user ux
Download color palette

Standion App is food ordering mobile app and web portal ,user can order food from any stadium using their debit/credit Card.

Kirtan Pandav
Kirtan Pandav

More by Kirtan Pandav

View profile
    • Like