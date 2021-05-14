Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tristan Onek

Global Accessibility Awareness

Tristan Onek
Tristan Onek
  • Save
Global Accessibility Awareness information
Download color palette

Not a super elaborate or well thought-out design, needed to upload something for the day and happened to 1) have this funny alien pic lying around 2) found out that there's a day for accessibility awareness coming up soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
Tristan Onek
Tristan Onek

More by Tristan Onek

View profile
    • Like