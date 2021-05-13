Professional Networking Site

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribblers!
This is a Professional networking app that will allow professionals to greater express their personalities and creativity through a short profile video and to connect with people sharing common objectives.
Design inspiration taken from professional networking sites like Linkedin, Blue tie, and social networking sites like Facebook.
Feel free to leave feedback and Press “L” to show some love ❤!
Thank you :)