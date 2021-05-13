Harshita Rajawat

Professional Networking Site

Hey Dribblers!

This is a Professional networking app that will allow professionals to greater express their personalities and creativity through a short profile video and to connect with people sharing common objectives.

Design inspiration taken from professional networking sites like Linkedin, Blue tie, and social networking sites like Facebook.

Thank you :)

