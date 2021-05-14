Tack: Daily Tracker

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At Stead, we were using different ways to track times and share reports with clients like G Sheet, Toggle, Harvest, Clockify, etc…
In mid-2019, I designed this screen and share it with @ayarshabeer he loves it and we decided to build it! After one and half years of development and more than 6 months of beta testing, Today we are sharing beautifully branded time reports with our clients like this.
We released Tack to the public and featured on PH. Tack is FREE and there is no limit of use!!! 👉Try Tack.one
— Unlimited Accounts/Workspaces
— Unlimited Users
— Unlimited Projects & Tasks
— Unlimited Share Report
I would really appreciate your support! 🙏
https://www.producthunt.com/posts/tack-3