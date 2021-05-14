Bilal Ck
Tack: Daily Tracker

Tack: Daily Tracker
At Stead, we were using different ways to track times and share reports with clients like G Sheet, Toggle, Harvest, Clockify, etc…

In mid-2019, I designed this screen and share it with @ayarshabeer he loves it and we decided to build it! After one and half years of development and more than 6 months of beta testing, Today we are sharing beautifully branded time reports with our clients like this.

We released Tack to the public and featured on PH. Tack is FREE and there is no limit of use!!! 👉Try Tack.one

— Unlimited Accounts/Workspaces
— Unlimited Users
— Unlimited Projects & Tasks
— Unlimited Share Report

I would really appreciate your support! 🙏
https://www.producthunt.com/posts/tack-3

