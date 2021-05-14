Artur Dziuła
JCD

EWL - UI Elements

Artur Dziuła
JCD
Artur Dziuła for JCD
Hire Us
  • Save
EWL - UI Elements website color web ux card clean minimal design simple ui
Download color palette

EWL - UI Elements

Full project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/119465369/EWL-Temporary-employment-agency

👷👷👷

Press "L" to show me love ❤️

We are creative team from Poland. Check JCD

We develop tool for designers. Check Symu.co

If you like our work, please appreciate it. Want to see more designs by us? Visit our profiles on Dribbble and Behance

We're available for new projects!
contact@jcd.pl

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2021
JCD
JCD
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by JCD

View profile
    • Like