Airport Experience App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Friends 👋🏻
An application to check real-time information of thousands of flights all over the world using the live flight tracker. Find out your flight's status, check departure gates and track the current position of any flight on our live interactive map also find the services manually, available in the airport premises as well as to use feature of AR (augmented reality) to find the same, which is more realistic to search and easy to find.
I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.
Design - Adobe XD
Illustrations - Illustrator
************
Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me
************
I am open to new projects! madhab@gmail.com
Follow Me on:
LinkedIn | Behance