Airport Experience App

Hello Friends 👋🏻

An application to check real-time information of thousands of flights all over the world using the live flight tracker. Find out your flight's status, check departure gates and track the current position of any flight on our live interactive map also find the services manually, available in the airport premises as well as to use feature of AR (augmented reality) to find the same, which is more realistic to search and easy to find.

I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.

Design - Adobe XD

Illustrations - Illustrator

************

Don't forget to add ❤️ and Follow me

************

I am open to new projects! madhab@gmail.com

Follow Me on:

LinkedIn | Behance