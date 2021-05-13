Flight Tracking System App

Hello Friends 👋🏻

Real-time Flight Tracker, Flight Status and Airport Services. Track Flight progress on a map and get airport status.

An application to track flight by city to go or by flight details also the services available in the airport premises to find manually or as well as to use feature of AR (augmented reality) to find the same, which is more realistic to search and easy to find.

With this app you can:

- connect from the navigation to track airport specific any filght, services availble in the arport premises and compond and user profile details;

- search airport specific deperture flight, by number or city to go;

- see list of day specific next/upcoming flights going to departure along with the real time along with to use "Filter" feature to find the specific;

- "Notification Bell" icon notify to you with the latest update;

I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.

