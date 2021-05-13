Augmented Reality (AR) App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Friends 👋🏻
Real-time Flight Tracker, Flight Status and Airport Services. Track Flight progress on a map and get airport status.
An application to find the services manually, available in the airport premises as well as to use feature of AR (augmented reality) to find the same, which is more realistic to search and easy to find.
With this app to use the AR (augmented reality) feature you can:
- find the services provided by the airport with distance, estimated time to reach the destination;
I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use. I hope you like it.
Design - Adobe XD
Illustrations - Illustrator
