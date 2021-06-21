New Zealand Building and Construction Company Logo

The team behind Reid Builders are passionate about all things building and construction. They are an innovative team that have a drive to mentor young apprentices to produce high-quality work. We were inspired to design a modern, minimalist geometric shaped logo representing a building. Within this, we incorporated a Māori motif and traditional colour palette to the logo mark which was essential to represent the strong Māori culture behind the company.

Hop To Us To View More Projects

Follow the White Rabbit 🐇

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube

Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz