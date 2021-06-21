White Rabbit

New Zealand Building and Construction Company Logo

White Rabbit
White Rabbit
Hire Me
  • Save
New Zealand Building and Construction Company Logo red and black logo red and black construction logo building logo
New Zealand Building and Construction Company Logo red and black logo red and black construction logo building logo
New Zealand Building and Construction Company Logo red and black logo red and black construction logo building logo
New Zealand Building and Construction Company Logo red and black logo red and black construction logo building logo
Download color palette
  1. building-company-logo.jpg
  2. building-company-sign.jpg
  3. building-company-stationery.jpg
  4. building-company-website-homepage.jpg

The team behind Reid Builders are passionate about all things building and construction. They are an innovative team that have a drive to mentor young apprentices to produce high-quality work. We were inspired to design a modern, minimalist geometric shaped logo representing a building. Within this, we incorporated a Māori motif and traditional colour palette to the logo mark which was essential to represent the strong Māori culture behind the company.

Hop To Us To View More Projects

Follow the White Rabbit 🐇
Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube

Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2021
White Rabbit
White Rabbit
We’re White Rabbit - a full service graphic design agency 🐇
Hire Me

More by White Rabbit

View profile
    • Like