Tradeshow Booth Infographics

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We designed a series of infographics for Nelson City Council to present population and housing data at a national exhibition. These artworks consist of vibrant colours and illustrations to create engagement with the community.
Hop To Us To View More Projects
Follow the White Rabbit 🐇
Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube
Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz