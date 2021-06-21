Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
White Rabbit

Tradeshow Booth Infographics

Tradeshow Booth Infographics
  1. exhibit-back-drop-design.jpg
  2. exhibit-booth-stand-design-nz.jpg
  3. exhibit-poster-infographic-nz.jpg
  4. expo-back-drop-design-auckland.jpg
  5. expo-poster-design.jpg
  6. trade-show-booth-design-companies-nz.jpg

We designed a series of infographics for Nelson City Council to present population and housing data at a national exhibition. These artworks consist of vibrant colours and illustrations to create engagement with the community.

