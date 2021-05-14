Aryo Romadhon
Plainthing Studio

Quizz App

Aryo Romadhon
Plainthing Studio
Aryo Romadhon for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Quizz App design mobile design questions question answer quizz dark mode dark theme dark mobile app mobile ui design ui clean
Quizz App design mobile design questions question answer quizz dark mode dark theme dark mobile app mobile ui design ui clean
Quizz App design mobile design questions question answer quizz dark mode dark theme dark mobile app mobile ui design ui clean
Download color palette
  1. shoot (2).png
  2. shoot (3).png
  3. shoot (1).png

Hello Dribbble 👋

I want to share the results of my exploration of a quiz application with a dark theme theme with a gradient, what do you think about this?

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L)

Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to
plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like