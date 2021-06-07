Bifold Brochure Design for a Finance Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We designed a bifold brochure for IPC Finance Net to highlight their financial solutions for Subway Franchisees. Shades of blue were utilised to create duotone images for a professional, business-like look. The duotone treatment allows information to stand out more clearly and the icons help support the text in a clever and creative way.
Hop To Us To View More Projects
Follow the White Rabbit 🐇
Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube
Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz