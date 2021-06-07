Bifold Brochure Design for a Finance Company

We designed a bifold brochure for IPC Finance Net to highlight their financial solutions for Subway Franchisees. Shades of blue were utilised to create duotone images for a professional, business-like look. The duotone treatment allows information to stand out more clearly and the icons help support the text in a clever and creative way.

