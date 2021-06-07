F and G House Logo Design for a Building Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For First Generation Builders, we designed a logo mark to represent stability and structure. We constructed an outline of a house and subtly incorporated the primary initials of the company to give it a unique touch. A sharp and professional sans-serif typeface was chosen to complement the logo mark and the minimal palette gives off an urban feel.
Hop To Us To View More Projects
Follow the White Rabbit 🐇
Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube
Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz