F and G House Logo Design for a Building Company

For First Generation Builders, we designed a logo mark to represent stability and structure. We constructed an outline of a house and subtly incorporated the primary initials of the company to give it a unique touch. A sharp and professional sans-serif typeface was chosen to complement the logo mark and the minimal palette gives off an urban feel.

