F and G House Logo Design for a Building Company

F and G House Logo Design for a Building Company black business cards business cards modern house line icon line icon house logo house icon construction logo design building logo building company construction company logo construction company
For First Generation Builders, we designed a logo mark to represent stability and structure. We constructed an outline of a house and subtly incorporated the primary initials of the company to give it a unique touch. A sharp and professional sans-serif typeface was chosen to complement the logo mark and the minimal palette gives off an urban feel.

We’re White Rabbit - a full service graphic design agency 🐇
