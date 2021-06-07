Black Pricing Poster Design for a Dog Grooming Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our team were inspired to design a pricing list that represents Haus of Zeus’ grand and magnetic nature. We divided pricing elements into sections to create easy to read focal points and added paw illustrations to connect them back to the company’s purpose.
Hop To Us To View More Projects
Follow the White Rabbit 🐇
Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube
Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz