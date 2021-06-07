White Rabbit

Negative Space Logo for a Building Company

Negative Space Logo for a Building Company elegant logo house icon home logo construction logo house logo negative space building logo
  1. negative-space-building-logo.jpg
  2. negative-space-building-company-coaster.jpg
  3. negative-space-building-company-logo-sign.jpg
  4. negative-space-building-company-plans.jpg
  5. negative-space-building-signage.jpg

This logo we designed for Hurley Building and Developments reflect both their specialised areas of commercial and residential construction. The letter H is visible in spaces between the building shapes to establish a modern and luxurious look.

