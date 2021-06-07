Negative Space Logo for a Building Company

Trending designs to inspire you
This logo we designed for Hurley Building and Developments reflect both their specialised areas of commercial and residential construction. The letter H is visible in spaces between the building shapes to establish a modern and luxurious look.
