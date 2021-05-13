Akdesain

Hedge lab

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Hedge lab clean branding logo akdesain minimal creative negative space logo design laboratory animal hedge hedge lab laboratorium lab
Download color palette

Hedge lab Logo. Good for any related business. what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like